Four Years Ago Duluth Experienced Some of the Biggest Waves Ever

Let's go back in time to fall of 2018, specifically October 10th of that year. Videos and photos of massive waves crashing into the North Shore went crazy viral on social media outlets. Canal Park and it's walkways were so flooded in some areas you wouldn't even know a sidewalk existed underneath the water that more closely resembled chocolate milk.

Wind gusts over 60 mph that day created waves that crested at over 20 feet tall near Duluth. A Canadian freighter along the Minnesota North Shore near Two Harbors measured a wind gust that morning of 86 miles per hour.

The record tallest wave on Lake Superior was a height of 29 feet on October 24, 2017 on Lake Superior just north of Marquette, Michigan. To put that to some context, the Edmund Fitzgerald sank on the Great Lake due to waves that were about 23 feet tall.

Central Minnesota photographer Matthew Breiter from Long Prairie went up to Duluth to capture these waves himself on that day in 2018 and got some truly incredible shots.

Matthew's Northern Lights pictures have been featured across multiple news casts in Minnesota, and he has won awards from Photographers Forum Magazine, and been published by USA Today and National Geographic, and even these photos Lake Superior have had a lasting impact. They amassed thousands of shares online. If you are interested in prints of any of them or want to see his other work, check out his Facebook page and website.

This day in 2018 was a great reminder of the power that Lake Superior truly has.

