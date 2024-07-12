ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man has been arrested for selling Crack Cocaine in St. Cloud.

In an update to the story WJON told you about on Thursday, the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force executed a knock and announce search warrant at the 10 block of 4th Avenue Southeast in St. Cloud. During the search investigators found suspected crack cocaine and ammunition.

Authorities have arrested 56-year-old Eric Edwards of St. Cloud for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, and sale of a controlled substance. Edwards is being held in the Stearns County Jail pending charges. The task force was assisted by the St. Cloud Police Department.

