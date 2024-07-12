UPDATE: St. Cloud Man Arrested For Selling Crack Cocaine
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man has been arrested for selling Crack Cocaine in St. Cloud.
In an update to the story WJON told you about on Thursday, the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force executed a knock and announce search warrant at the 10 block of 4th Avenue Southeast in St. Cloud. During the search investigators found suspected crack cocaine and ammunition.
Get our free mobile app
Authorities have arrested 56-year-old Eric Edwards of St. Cloud for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, and sale of a controlled substance. Edwards is being held in the Stearns County Jail pending charges. The task force was assisted by the St. Cloud Police Department.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Holiday Spirits Not Dampened By Early Start To Fireworks [PHOTOS]
- Games By James Hopes New Space Helps Build Community Environment
- Rock the Park Wraps Up Granite City Days [PHOTOS]
- Classic Toy Collection Part Of Historic Little Falls Homes
- Hundreds Pack Streets for Granite City Days Parade [PHOTOS]
- Two Area Bands Set To Embark On International Good Will Trip
Minnesota's Most Expensive AirBnB is $4,000 a Night
$1.4 M MINNESOTA LAKE HOME- BUILT IN 1961, SEE WHY IT'S WORTH IT