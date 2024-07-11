Police Conducting Search Of Eastside St. Cloud Home
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A police presence in east St. Cloud Thursday morning poses no danger to the public.
The Central Minnesota Violent Offenders Task Force is conducting a search of a home and vehicles at 26 4th Avenue Southeast.
Authorities say they can't release any information because it is an active ongoing investigation but there is no threat to the public. WJON will keep you updated as more information becomes available.
