Shaping The Future of the East Side of St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- What would you like to see the east side of St. Cloud look like in the future? You can give your input Thursday at an East Side Visioning Open House.

Community Development Director Matt Glaesman says there has been some new interest in the east side since the federal government designated it as a federal opportunity zone.

And it's not from the folks in St. Cloud doing projects, it's folks that have never been to St. Cloud. They've been in other parts of the country and they are saying they've exhausted all of the opportunities in those communities. They want to take advantage of this opportunity zone, the federal incentive package, and they are looking for spots in new towns. So we need to tell our story well to somebody who has never been here before.

Glaesman says the opportunity zone includes all of the east side of St. Cloud as well as the downtown area.

He says they want to build off the momentum of a previous meeting held in December by the East Side Boosters.

This is taking some of that early input, bringing the property owners together, so we can then draw a concept that is supported by residents and the property owners themselves. We'll have this vision in the next three months done. A nice drawing that we can start to market.

Glaesman says the plan will include a map of the east side and all of the blighted properties that could be redeveloped.

Previously the city held visioning sessions for the east side in 2003, 2006, and 2015.

Tonight's open house runs from 5:00 until 6:30 p.m. at the River's Edge Convention Center.