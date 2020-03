ST. CLOUD -- Parts of Highway 23 and Lincoln Avenue in East St. Cloud were shut down for several hours Sunday afternoon and evening due to downed power lines.

Lincoln Avenue was blocked off starting at East St. Germain Street past Highway 23 to the Woodcraft Industries.

Xcel Energy reports over 2000 customers were without power.

Power was finally restored around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

