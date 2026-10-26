ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud woman has pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing her boyfriend last year.

Markiv Pleads Guilty to Unintentional Murder

Twenty-four-year-old Katerina Markiv has pleaded guilty to one count of 2nd-degree murder without intent while committing a felony. A second murder charge was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Years in Prison Ahead

According to the plea agreement, Markiv will be sentenced to 13-and-a-half years in prison with credit for time already served in the Stearns County Jail.

St. Cloud Police Arrive to Find Victim Bleeding Out

St. Cloud Police were called to an apartment in the 1200 block of Washington Memorial Drive at 4:00 a.m. on December 8th for a domestic-related stabbing.

Once they arrived on the scene, officers found 25-year-old Quinton Hughes with a stab wound on the left side of his chest. According to the charges, police found Hughes unresponsive on the floor and Markiv putting pressure on his chest. She said she didn’t mean to stab Hughes, didn’t know Hughes was that close to her, and admitted to investigators that she was in a rage.

Court records also state that Markiv said Hughes never hurt her and that she has anger issues.

Hughes Couldn't Be Saved After Stab Wound to the Chest

Despite life-saving efforts, Hughes could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Markiv will be sentenced on January 19th.

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