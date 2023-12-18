St. Cloud Woman Accused of Hurting Toddler by Elbowing Him

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud woman is charged with a felony after allegedly elbowing her young grandson in the face, causing a bloody nose.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, 50-year-old Michelle Buzzard went to pick up her three-year-old grandson from his father's house when the incident happened.

Court records allege the boy didn't want to go with the grandmother and when she took him by the arm to get him outside the boy made his body go limp and said "Grandma mean". The complaint says Buzzard then told the boy he better knock it off and elbowed him in the face causing the nosebleed.

The alleged incident happened on Friday in the 1400 block of 5th Avenue South in St. Cloud.

A witness to the events reported the matter to authorities.

Buzzard is charged with malicious punishment of a child under 4 years old and faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

