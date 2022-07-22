Downtown St. Cloud Shooter Sentenced

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced for a downtown St. Cloud shooting last year that injured a teenager.

Twenty-one-year-old Kevon Washington has been sentenced to three years in prison. He gets credit for having already served more than a year in jail.

Washington pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon - causing substantial bodily harm in May.

A St. Cloud police officer was patrolling the downtown area just before 1:00 a.m. on June 20, 2021, when the officer saw multiple fights in the H-Lot parking lot. That's when the officer saw a man raise his arm and fire gunshots toward the Centre Square Parking Ramp.

Court records show police investigators used video surveillance in the area to determine Washington was the shooter.

The 17-year-old victim was hit in the elbow and in the foot. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A handful of other people were charged with rioting for the fight that broke out prior to the shooting.

