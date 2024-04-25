Six Minnesota Breweries Earn Medals At International Competition

LAS VEGAS (WJON News) -- Six Minnesota craft breweries are bringing home awards from the World Beer Cup.

The awards were announced Wednesday night during the Craft Brewers Conference and BrewExpo in Las Vegas.

Minnesota Gold Medals:

● Bent Paddle Brewing Co., Duluth: “Little Dussel Do-Ya”—German-Style Altbier

● Northbound Smokehouse & Brewpub, Minneapolis: “Doppelbock”—German-Style Doppelbock or Eisbock

Minnesota Silver Medals:

● Excelsior Brewing Co., Excelsior: "Big Island Citrus Blonde Ale"—Fruit Beer

● Lupulin Brewing, Big Lake: “Dortmunder”—Dortmunder/Export of German-Style Oktoberfest

Minnesota Bronze Medals:

● BeerClub Brewing, Mora: “Doppel (doppel) Bock (bock)”—German-Style Doppelbock or Eisbock

● Pryes Brewing Co., Minneapolis: “Idyll Forest - Soirée”—Mixed-Culture Brett Beer

The World Beer Cup has 110 categories with this year's event having over 9,000 entries from over 2,000 breweries from around the world.

