ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A longtime favorite local band will be making its return to St. Cloud for the first time in 20 years. Johnny Clueless was a mainstay in the Central Minnesota and Regional Music scene in the mid-1990s and early 2000s. The band will return to the place they got their start, St. Cloud's Red Carpet Nightclub, as part of the Red Carpet's 45th Anniversary Celebration on October 11th.

Johnny Clueless

Johnny Clueless

Lead singer Steve Brown says it is exciting to be coming home:

"It's an honor, the place is important to us, it was a very great place for us to get started, and the fact that they want us to come back means that we're part of their, one of their favorite groups that came through there, in a long history of bands, so it feels honored."

Bassist Stacy Machula says it is thrilling to be asked back to help the Red Carpet Celebrate its anniversary:

"It was one of the first places we ever played. We played there a lot, and like Steve said, we're just honored to be asked to be a part of it. It's going to be such an incredibly fun night, and we hope everybody can come and hang out with us and celebrate the Red Carpet, 45 years."

Stacy Machula of the band Johnny Clueless, PHOTO courtesy of Johnny Clueless

Johnny Clueless formed at St. Cloud State around 1992. Machula says it is pretty incredible to be still playing together 33 years later, and the time has just flown by.

"When I was 19 and we started this band, I couldn't think about what would be happening the next year. I did not think, will we still be in this band together in 33 years, that was just a little too far out to think about as a youngster."

Clueless still gets together and plays a few shows every year, and they have been doing somewhat of a reunion tour in 2025. Brown says it is always fun to get out and see their fans:

"We've grown together as a band, we've played together for so long and have so much stage time, to be still doing it and enjoying hanging out and playing, and entertaining people, and having all of our fan base, it's like a reunion show every time we play."

Brown and Machula say they don't know where the time has gone, and it will be great to be back in St. Cloud as part of the Red Carpet's Anniversary. The Red Carpet Night Club's 45 Anniversary takes place on Octbober 10th and 11th with Tim Mahoney and the Meanies and G.B. Leighton playing on the 10th and Johnny Clueless and FLIPP playing on the 11th. Tune into WJON at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday morning to hear the full interview with Steve Brown and Stacy Machula of Johnny Clueless.

Stacy Machula of the band Johnny Clueless

Johnny Clueless

Johnny Clueless

