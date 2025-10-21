ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It's a jump to the left and then a step to the right into fun on Friday night. The Rocky Horror Tribute Show is singing and dancing its way across the stage at the Red Carpet Night Club in downtown St. Cloud. Instead of the full production, the tribute show is a concert-style event with a full band and members of the full show leading the crowd in the songs.

Dani Meyer is singing the parts of Janet and Columbia in the show and says it is like a big rock concert, and the floor show is spectacular:

"It's kind of iconic, everyone's wearing a corset and fishnets, even the boys, and everyone kind of dances around and shows off their stuff, and there's a lot of boas and glitter and sparkles, and that one really rocks."

Meyer says Meat Loaf's song "Hot Patootie, Bless My Soul" is also a cast and audience favorite. She says Rocky Horror brings in a wide variety of people:

"People hear about this fun, kind of underground kind of thing that Rocky Horror is, so you bring in people from all different walks of life, also people who just like Rocky Horror, so it's a cool mashup of people who love rock n' roll, people who love the movie, and then also theater people too."

Meyer says Rocky Horror is a Halloween tradition, and the tribute show is a different way to experience its fun. The Rocky Horror Tribute Show is a 21-and-over show. Doors open at 8:00 p.m. with the show starting at 8:30 p.m., and it costs $5.00 to attend.

