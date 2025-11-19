ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An iconic Minnesota band that many of us grew up watching on stage is coming to town for its 40th anniversary.

The Gear Daddies will be at The Red Carpet in downtown St. Cloud on Friday, November 28th.

Band member Billy Dankert says a 40th anniversary performance had to include St. Cloud.

The Red Carpet, St. Cloud, was one of the most fun venues that we've ever played. It's always great to play The Red Carpet whenever we can have the opportunity.

The Gear Daddies played their first shows together in 1984. They released their first singles and album in 1986. They've had all the same members (Randy Broughten, Nick Cola, Billy Dankert, and Martin Zellar) since the beginning.

Gear Daddies

Dankert says he remembers coming to the Red Carpet early in the band's career.

Yeah, it was in the 1980s, because St. Cloud was close to home. St. Cloud was an early supporter of the Gear Daddies. We've played The Red Carpet many times since the 1980s, and it's always a blast.

The Gear Daddies still play 12 to 13 times a year. They've had no conversations about stopping.

Gear Daddies

Their 40th anniversary weekend includes The Red Carpet on Friday, November 28th, with limited tickets remaining. On Saturday, November 29th, they'll be at First Avenue in Minneapolis. That show is sold out. They have a star on the outside mural of First Avenue.

Gear Daddies

In 1991, Zellar and Broughten played "Stupid Boy" on Late Night with David Letterman. Their song "Zamboni" was featured in the movies "D2: The Mighty Ducks" and "Mystery, Alaska".