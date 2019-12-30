UPDATE: Police Release Name of Man Fatally Stabbed at Red Carpet

ST. CLOUD -- Authorities are looking to the public for information on the fatal stabbing of a St. Cloud man over the weekend at the Red Carpet Nightclub in downtown St. Cloud.

Officers with the St. Cloud Police Department were called to the Red Carpet on Sunday around 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found 29-year-old Unity McGill, who had been stabbed during an argument inside the nightclub. He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital where he later died.

Authorities say the investigation into the stabbing is "very active" and there are no suspects in custody. They are requesting anyone who may have witnessed or captured video of the incident to contact the police department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301.

"Witnesses may have important details they may not see as relevant information to the case," says St. Cloud Police Commander Brett Mushatt. "We ask people contact us with these details so we can determine if they have relevant information to the case."

This is a developing story - we will update this story as the investigation continues.