Police, BCA Investigating Fatal Stabbing at St. Cloud Nightclub

ST. CLOUD -- Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened at a business in downtown St. Cloud early Sunday morning.

The St. Cloud Police Department says they responded to a report of a stabbing at the Red Carpet Nightclub just before 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived they found a 29-year-old man that had been stabbed during an argument inside the nightclub.

The victim was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital where he later died. His name has not been released.

Authorities say there are no suspects in custody at this time. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Stearns County Sheriff's Office are assisting in the investigation.

We will update this story as the investigation continues.

