Two Men Arrested in St. Cloud Bar Fight

ST. CLOUD -- Two men were arrested after an early morning bar fight Sunday in downtown St. Cloud.

The incident happened just after 12:00 a.m. at the Red Carpet. According to the criminal complaint police, responded to the business after reports of a bar fight.

A bouncer told police he was escorting some individuals out of the bar when 39-year-old Kenyatta Gaines , of Sartell, and 23-year-old Keshawn Johnson , of St. Cloud, began fighting. The bouncer attempted to break up the fight when Gaines punched him in the face, chipping his tooth.

Records show an off-duty bouncer was in the bar at the time of the fight and went in to help. He too was also punched in the face by Gaines.

Police say another bouncer was attempting to wand Johnson for a gun or other weapons, when Johnson became angry and punch him in the face. The victim told police Johnson then grabbed him by the neck and said he was going to kill him.

A third bouncer stepped in and attempted to pull Johnson off the other bouncer, at which point Johnson turned around and punched the third bouncer.

Records show after the fight Johnson said he was going to kill the bouncers and shoot up the place.

Both men were arrested and taken to the Stearns County Jail. Gaines faces charges of felony third degree assault and misdemeanor fifth degree assault. Johnson faces charges of terroristic threats and two counts of fifth degree assault.