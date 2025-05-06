ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Employees of a lost downtown St. Cloud business will gather to relive the good times this weekend. Former workers of the Press Bar are having a reunion at the Red Carpet Night Club on Saturday night.

Organizer Izzy Presley worked at the Press for over five years and says it will be a fun night for the employees to reunite, tell stories, and talk about what the Press meant to them. There will be a lot of music as well, with Presley's band, ACK! A Tribute to Ace Frehley, kicking off the entertainment at 8:30 p.m., and the band Slow Children, who were a staple at the Press, will follow. The band Passion, who played at the Press in 1994/95, is reuniting for the first time in 30 years to play a short set too.

Presley says they hope to have a big turnout, and the reunion is a time for those who worked there to share some music and memories. The Press Bar burned down in 2020, and its owner, Andrew Welsh, was later sentenced for arson.

