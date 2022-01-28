Kleis: Something Will be Happening on the Press Site this Year

The Press Bar burned down in February of 2020 in downtown St. Cloud. WJON reported on September 15th the purchase of half of the Press Bar site to the group who owns Cowboy Jacks. St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis joined me on WJON for a radio town hall meeting today. He says:

"You will see something take place there this year"

Kleis says the Midnight Group who owns Cowboy Jacks owns 1/2 of the former Press Bar site with the city owning the other half. He says the Midnight Group are making a determination with their insurance how to proceed in regards the land and firming up the damaged wall.

Kleis says he believes Cowboy Jacks is close to a decision on whether to repair the wall and building or to build. He says it is possible that the Midnight Group could decide to build on the whole space but the original plan was for Cowboy Jack's to use half the space for outside dining and the city would use the other half for green space. Kleis expects a decision very soon and for building to start this spring or summer.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Mayor Kleis it is available below.