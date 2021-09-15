Mayor: Cowboy Jack’s Finalizes Purchase of Half of Press Bar Site

ST. CLOUD -- We should expect to finally see some development and improvements to be made to the former Press Bar site in downtown St. Cloud.

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says the After Midnight Group, which owns Cowboys Jack's, has finalized the sale of half the property. He says they will own the half that is closest to their building.

The city wants the restaurant group to start working on the wall renovation first, which they were holding off on until the sale of the property was finalized.

WJON News has reached out to the Cowboy Jack's ownership group for comment on a timeline and a more detailed plan for their remodeling and reopening, we have not heard back from them yet.

The city of St. Cloud is planning on buying the other half of that property closest to 5th Avenue. The Planning Commission has already approved the purchase, but it still needs the city council's approval.

Kleis says the city's half will most likely be green space or open space.

The former Press Bar was destroyed in an alleged arson fire in February of 2020. The owner Andrew Welsh is still facing federal arson charges.

