Santas To Invade Downtown St. Cloud On Friday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A popular adult holiday activity is back on Friday night in St. Cloud. Santa Pub Crawl will take place from 5:30 to 9:45 p.m. and starts at the Red Carpet Martini Lounge. The pub crawl will have five stops along the way.

Get our free mobile app

Visit Greater St. Cloud Executive Director Rachel Thompson says the Santa Pub Crawl is a time to be festive:

"And most people dress up like Santa for the Santa Pub Crawl so you see quite a few Santas running around downtown on that December 13th date which makes it really fun."

close up of happy Santa holding his glasses stocknroll/Thinkstock loading...

Thompson says you may see a Grinch or two as well, and there is always a lot going on in St. Cloud for the holidays:

"So much more to be had in the area, I mean this holiday season really is jam packed with a variety of activities, of course Santa at Crossroads, Backshed also has an opportunity to take a photo with Santa, any of those things and more can be found at visitstcloud.com."

For the Santa Pub Crawl there are prizes for most festive-dressed person, most festive-dressed group of 6 or more, and other door prizes. They will be collecting non-perishable food items for Catholic Charities food shelves as well.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: Here's the signature side dish from each state Stacker researched U.S. trends and cultural influences to determine the signature side dish from all 50 states that everyone should try once. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: These Nostalgic Decorations Will Bring Back the Magic of Christmas Past From snow-in-a-can to disco ball ornaments, childhood Christmases were pure magic—and filled with buckets of glitter. Did your favorite holiday decorations make the list? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz