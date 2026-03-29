MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- An artist known for blending catchy pop music with social commentary will bring her new tour to Minnesota this fall. Lily Allen has added the Armory in Minneapolis to her string of North American Tour dates.

Allen is touring in support of her latest studio album, "West End Girl." The show "Lily Allen Performs West End Girl" will see her bring the LP to life on stage, performing the record in its entirety.

Her debut album "Alright, Still" came out in 2006.

Lily Allen was one of the first artists to gain popularity through online platforms like MySpace to build her fanbase before taking off. She gained in popularity throughout the mid 2000s with her songs like "21," "Smile," and "The Fear."

She has released five studio albums to date, and "Lily Allen Performs West End Girl" is her first major tour since 2018. Currently, the tour will hit 15 cities and 26 venues starting in April.

The Armory was built in 1935-1936 as a base for the Minnesota National Guard.

Tickets for the general public go on sale on Friday. You can get signed up for an artist pre-sale for Wednesday by visiting https://signup.livenation.com/lilyallen and registering by Monday.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

Crowded House at The Ledge Amphitheater, 2024 The Australian 80s/90s pop band Crowded House brought their Gravity Stairs Tour to celebrate the release of their 8th studio album by the same name to Waite Park. Lead singer Neil Finn's son, Liam opened the show with his solo work and then joined the band later. The photo gallery below captures the fun of the night.

Alison Krauss & Union Station at the Ledge. Alison Krauss and Union Station braved the cool and windy weather at the Ledge Amphitheater for the second show in 2025 and kicking off a big week of concerts in Waite Park. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt