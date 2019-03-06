St. Cloud Christian School Has New Principal

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Christian School has a new principal.

The board recently offered Mackenzie Hansen the position during a recent board meeting. Hansen has been serving as Interim Principal since July of last year.

Board Chair Nadine Ebert says they are excited to have her continued leadership at the school.

"we're excited to have someone that believes in both the school and in the mission to educate in ways which allow all students to reach their personal learning-goals."

Hansen began teaching at St. Cloud Christian School in 2015 as a middle school science teacher. In 2017 she accepted the added roles of Athletic Director and Guidance Counselor.

In June she completed her MA in Educational Leadership.

St. Cloud Christian School is located in the Wilson Park neighborhood and offers a K-12 College Preparatory program.