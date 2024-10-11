St. Cloud Christian School Purchases Crafts Direct Building

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A private school in east St. Cloud is moving to Waite Park.

Mackenzie Hansen is the Head of School at St. Cloud Christian School. She says they have bought the former Crafts Direct building, which will enable them to meet a growing demand for Christian education.

Hansen says they are working with local construction companies to evaluate and identify options and related costs.

The purchase of the building, which officially happened Thursday, was made possible by local donors.

Back in February, the St. Cloud City Council approved expansion plans for the current St. Cloud Christian School building which included a three-story addition and the renovation of Spalt Park.

Hansen tells WJON news the purchase of the new building and the move means the expansion will not happen.

The entire student body will be moving to the new location, but a timeline for the transition is still up in the air.

The owners of Crafts Direct announced in April it was permanently closing after 33 years in business.

The St. Cloud Christian School was started in 1979. They've been a pre-K through 12th grade school since 1999, and have been at their current location at 430 3rd Avenue Northeast in St. Cloud since 2003. According to their website, they have 265 students from 16 different communities.

