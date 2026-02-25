Take A Dip for a Cause at SCSU’s Polar Plunge
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can take a cool dip while helping a good cause when an event returns to St. Cloud this March. St. Cloud State University will bring back its Polar Plunge on March 20th. All proceeds raised from the event will go towards Special Olympics Minnesota.
Last year, almost 50 people took part and helped raise over $7,000. The plunge will take place at 4:00 p.m. outside of Halenbeck Hall in Lot M. Registration is now open, and you can sign up as a group or to jump solo. The first 50 people to sign up and use the promo code AFFINITYPLUSSCSU will receive a $26 donation.
