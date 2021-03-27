14th Annual Polar Plunge Makes a Splash in Rockville [GALLERY]

ROCKVILLE -- The St. Cloud Polar Plunge returned for the 14th year on Saturday.

This year’s event was a little unconventional, given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of the 400 Club back in January.

Rather than jumping into Pleasant Lake, plungers jumped into a 2,100-gallon pool tank set up outside of Rockville City Hall. Over the last 13 years, the St. Cloud Polar Plunge has raised over $968,000 for Special Olympics Minnesota.

2021 St. Cloud Polar Plunge

Get our free mobile app