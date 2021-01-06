The 400 Club Announces They Are Closing for Good

ST. CLOUD -- The 400 Club in St. Cloud has announced they are closing their doors. In a post on social media they have written:

It is with very heavy hearts and soul searching that Mike and I have decided to close the doors here at The 400 Club. Our sister restaurant Coyote Moon Grill will remain open. We have tried to make it work but the writing is on the wall.

Never in our 45 years have we experienced anything like it is today.

All 400 Club gift cards are redeemable at Coyote Moon Grill.