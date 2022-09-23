Holly’s Lakeside Bar & Grill Opens in Former 400 Club

ROCKVILLE -- Holly's Lakeside Bar & Grill is now open for business.

You may remember we told you a few months back that the bar and supper club is going into the old 400 Club location on Pleasant Lake. The business is under new ownership with a new menu.

Holly's is currently open for dinner and starting on October 3rd, breakfast, lunch, and dinner will be served.

There will be NFL Sunday and Monday night football specials on beer, Taco Tuesdays, Thursday college nights, and weekday happy hours from 4:00-7:00 p.m.

The bar and restaurant will be open every day of the week year-round.

