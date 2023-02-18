Stearns County Polar Plunge Raises Over $80,000 in Avon [PHOTOS]

AVON (WJON News) -- A unique annual fundraiser returned with a more traditional format over the weekend.

The 2023 Stearns County Polar Plunge was held on Middle Spunk Lake beside Fisher’s Club in Avon Saturday.

Previously known as the St. Cloud Polar Plunge, the event was held annually on Pleasant Lake until the closing of the 400 Club, and was hosted in front of Rockville City Hall the past two years with people jumping into a tank truck instead of a frozen lake.

The event featured 315 individuals and teams taking the plunge and raised over $84,000 for Special Olympics Minnesota. That number nearly doubled the set goal of $45,000.

Over the last 15 years, the local Polar Plunge has raised more than $1.1 million.

