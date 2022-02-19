15th Annual St. Cloud Polar Plunge Underway in Rockville [PHOTOS]

ROCKVILLE -- Central Minnesotans braved the cold water to raise money for a cause this weekend.

The 15th annual St. Cloud Polar Plunge was held in Rockville on Saturday afternoon. Like last year, the event had people jumping into a 2,100-gallon pool tank set up outside of Rockville City Hall.

This year 154 plungers raised over $40,000 for Special Olympics Minnesota. Over the last 15 years, the St. Cloud event has raised over $1.1 million.

