SARTELL (WJON News) -- Three fun nights of entertainment are coming up for Sartell-St. Stephen students and their families. The school district is holding a series of Family Nights starting on Thursday. Each night has a different theme and will be held at a different district building. Family Math Night is this week at 5:30 p.m. for first through fifth graders at Pine Meadow Primary School and Riverview Intermediate School.

Superintendent Michael Rivard says Math Night will be a fun evening of math games and hands-on experiences:

"Parents and families are coming in and going through math game stations, and the families are moving through the activities together, so it's this fun opportunity for our families to be together on an evening where we're also doing some learning, some instruction, and also the opportunity to earn prizes and just play and learn together."

Rivard says the students designed some of the games, and all the nights are designed for different age students.

What is another of the three Family Nights?

Family Game and Trivia Night is on January 30th at the Middle School for middle schoolers and their families. Rivard says it's an opportunity to bring everyone together for some friendly competition:

"So you'll see families teaming up for games and playing trivia, enjoying the time together in a relaxed, fun setting at school, and just that wonderful opportunity for our kids to showcase all their learning while also showcasing our Middle School and the great environment that we have there, too."

Rivard says no phones will be allowed, so all the trivia will be based on brain power. The final Family Night is Frosty Fun Family Night at 5:30 p.m. at Oak Ridge Early Learning Center on January 22nd for families and their kids from birth through kindergarten. All the Family Nights are free to attend.

