Celebrate The Lunar New Year With St. Cloud Students
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can get immersed in Chinese culture this Friday.
The St. Cloud Area School District's Chinese Immersion Program invites you to its annual Chinese Lunar New Year Celebration. They are honoring the Year of the Horse on Friday from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Madison Elementary School.
The Lunar New Year is one of the most important celebrations in Chinese culture and marks the start of a new year based on the lunar calendar.
You will be able to enjoy student performances, interactive activities, a silent auction supporting Chinese Immersion 8th-grade students' capstone trip to China, and food available for you to buy.
The event is free and open to the public.
