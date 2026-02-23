I've often thought there should have been classes on personal finance in high school.

You know, how to avoid going into debt in college. How to save for a car. How credit cards are the devil.

Good ol' basic information to keep us all out of hot water and on the financial straight-and-narrow.

Flash forward to today.

These are trying times for personal finances.

Inflation at the grocery store. Higher utility bills. Saving for retirement. Buying a car or a house. Managing debt, credit and loans.

That's why a series of four free personal finance sessions -- the classes I've always thought were a great idea -- are being offered at St. Cloud State University this spring.

And you're invited. For free.

April is National Financial Literacy Month.

St. Cloud State's Center for Economic Education and St. Cloud Financial Credit Union are sponsoring "Money Matters: Personal Finance 101," weekly classes/sessions on finances.

They focus on:

DIGITAL ASSETS -- April 7

A crash course on Bitcoin, Crypto and other digital assets. What are they and how do they work?

MONEY SKILLS & FRUGAL LIVING -- April 13

Money choices matter. Learn the top 5 skills needed to manage money and live frugally.

DEBT, CREDIT, LOANS -- April 20

A primer on building credit, debt, loans and terms on a credit card statement.

CAR BUYING -- April 27

Lease or buy? How much does it really cost to buy -- and maintain -- a car?

Reserve your seat in class now.

These session will be held on Tuesdays in April from 9-10 am in Voyageurs South in the Atwood Memorial Center at St. Cloud State.

All students, staff, faculty and community members are welcome.

The sessions include complimentary breakfast and a chance to win prizes.

But you need to RSVP at least one week prior to each class. To reserve your seat, email Cindy Fitzthum at cjfitzthum@stcloudstate.edu.