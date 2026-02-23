UNDATED (WJON News) -- A quick-moving clipper system will bring some nasty weather to parts of Minnesota on Tuesday.

The Red River Valley area of Northeastern Minnesota and Western North Dakota will be under a Winter Weather Advisory from 3:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Mixed precipitation and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations around a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause blowing snow, with a 1 to 2-hour period of blizzard-like conditions around the morning commute.

There is also a Winter Weather Advisory and a Winter Storm Warning in Northeastern Minnesota in the Arrowhead Region, with the heaviest snow once again along the North Shore. It will be in effect from midnight until 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday. The highest snow accumulations will be near the higher terrain in northern Cook County, where localized amounts up to 7 inches are possible. While snowfall rates will be heavy at times, snow consistency will not be as dense as last week`s snow.

Light snow is expected across central Minnesota on Tuesday, while another chance for snow is possible on Wednesday across far-southern Minnesota.

St. Cloud has had 2.9 inches of snow so far in February, which is 3.9 inches below normal. For the season so far, we're at 30.7 inches of snow, which is 2.1 inches below normal.