ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Gnarly Bard Theater in downtown St. Cloud is getting ready for its final show of the season, but if you want to go, you'd better act fast.

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Owner Bubba Hollenhorst says "Who Wants to Marry A Prince?" is being presented by the Gnarly Bard Theater Company for two weekends in May. It's an original one-act musical.

It's our fun spoof take on Disney princess tropes meeting reality television. The quick pitch is a bunch of Disney-like princesses go on the enchanted forest version of The Bachelor, to try to win the hand of the prince, but watch out, maybe the witch is getting involved.

Opening weekend is next weekend. The Friday, May 8th show has just four tickets left, the Saturday, May 9th show has three tickets remaining, and the Sunday, May 10th performance is already sold out. There is more ticket availability for the second weekend, May 15th through the 17th.

The final show at Gnarly Bard Theater for the season is a comedy show called "Who Farted? (The Second Wind)". That will be on May 28th and 29th.