ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An international award-winning string quartet is coming to St. Cloud.

The Chamber Music Society of St. Cloud is hosting the Isidore String Quartet next weekend.

The New York-based group was formed in 2019.

They won the 14th Banff International String Quartet Competition in 2022 and received the 2023 Avery Fisher Career Grant.

The Isidore String Quartet will be featured in the annual Musical Chairs Fundraiser on Friday, April 10th. The event features music, gourmet desserts, and a silent auction. Tickets are $45.

On Saturday, April 11th, they'll give a free matinee Family Concert for all ages at 2:00 p.m. at the St. Cloud Public Library. While in St. Cloud, the performers will also perform several community outreach programs at area schools.

The Isidore String Quartet will wrap up their stay in town when the Chamber Music Society of St. Cloud presents its concert on Saturday, April 11th at 7:30 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church on Cooper Avenue.