Films From Paddling Film Festival Showing Friday At Gnarly Bard

Photo by Jim Maurice

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Paddling enthusiasts will be gathering in downtown St. Cloud Friday night.

Clear Waters Outfitting Company is hosting a screening of a selection of award-winning films from the 2025 Paddling Film Festival.

Submitted image
Former Clear Waters Outfitting employee and filmmaker Devin Brown of Minneapolis will show her short film "Mother River" which won the short film category this year. The film gives a look into her life as she attempts to be the first black female on record to kayak the entire Mississippi River from source to sea.

They'll also be showing the film "Mississippi Speed Record: An Epic Adventure" about a local team that set the speed record for paddling the Mississippi River in 2023.

The event at Gnarly Bard Theater begins with a social hour at 6:00 p.m. and the first film starts at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

