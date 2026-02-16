HOLDINGFORD (WJON News) -- The feed mill in Holdingford has been destroyed in a fire.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they received several calls about the fire around 7:40 p.m. Sunday. The callers said they could see flames and hear explosions coming from the feed mill at 130 Plymouth Street.

The Holdingford Fire Department responded and requested the help of other local departments. The fire was put out, however the Sheriff's Office says the building is a total loss. The nearby grain bins are still standing.

No one was at the mill when the fire started.

The cause of the fire is not known, and the State Fire Marshal's Office will be investigating.

The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Avon and Albany Police Departments. The Holdingford Fire Department was assisted by departments from Avon, Albany, Bowlus, Freeport, Melrose, Sartell, St. Joseph, St. Stephen, and Upsala. Mayo Ambulance and Geise Excavating were also on scene.

