UNDATED (WJON News) -- Enjoy one more mild February day.

The National Weather Service says we'll start seeing changes on Tuesday, with showers and even thunderstorm chances developing in the afternoon and evening.

A transition from rain to snow is expected on Wednesday across western and central Minnesota, though the heavy snow with this initial system will fall across northern Minnesota.

There is a Winter Storm Watch issued for several counties in northern Minnesota. That will be in effect from Tuesday evening through Thursday morning.

Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches except between 7 and 13 inches for the higher terrain of the North Shore, and ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch are possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

The next potential system arrives Thursday night with mainly snow, with accumulating snow currently favoring southeast Minnesota into western Wisconsin Thursday night into Friday.

St. Cloud has had 2.7 inches of snow so far in February, which is 1.8 inches below normal. We've had 30.5 inches of snow so far for this season, which is average.