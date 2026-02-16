UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 6.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.58 per gallon. However, the national average price of gasoline has risen 2.6 cents in the last week, averaging $2.87 per gallon. The national average price of diesel has increased 1.0 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.62 per gallon.

Gas Buddy says the upward momentum for gas prices could accelerate in the coming weeks as refinery maintenance intensifies and the broader transition to summer gasoline begins. But if OPEC goes ahead with resuming production increases following a first-quarter pause, that may limit the magnitude of the spring rally at the pump.