Driver Rolls SUV On Highway 115 But Escapes With Minor Injuries
RANDALL (WJON News) -- The driver of a vehicle was taken to the hospital after it rolled into the ditch.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 1:30 p.m. on Sunday on Highway 115 near Randall.
Twenty-five-year-old Aysha Lynn Zamarripa of Lindstrom was traveling west when she lost control of her SUV on a curve and rolled into the ditch.
Zamarripa was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.
