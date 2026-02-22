BELGRADE (WJON News) -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office has released more information about a shooting incident in the western part of the county.

On Saturday at about noon, the Sheriff's Office received a call from a woman saying that her son had shot someone at a home in the 900 block of School Street in Belgrade.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to Paynesville Hospital, then transported by helicopter to St. Cloud Hospital, and then to Hennepin County Medical Center. It is expected that his injuries are non-life-threatening.

Forty-four-year-old James Basore of Belgrade was arrested. He is being held in custody pending charges from the Stearns County Attorney’s Office.