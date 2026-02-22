Update: Authorities Share New Details On Belgrade Shooting Case

Update: Authorities Share New Details On Belgrade Shooting Case

Photo by Max Kleinen on Unsplash

BELGRADE (WJON News) -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office has released more information about a shooting incident in the western part of the county.

On Saturday at about noon, the Sheriff's Office received a call from a woman saying that her son had shot someone at a home in the 900 block of School Street in Belgrade.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to Paynesville Hospital, then transported by helicopter to St. Cloud Hospital, and then to Hennepin County Medical Center.  It is expected that his injuries are non-life-threatening.

Forty-four-year-old James Basore of Belgrade was arrested.  He is being held in custody pending charges from the Stearns County Attorney’s Office.

Celebrating Harrison Smith's Career with the Vikings.

Harrison Smith spent 14 years in the NFL, all with the Vikings. Take a look at some of his top moments with the team.

Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

 

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON