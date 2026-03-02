Fuel Costs Climbing As Geopolitical Events Shake The Market
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The national average price of gasoline has climbed for a fourth straight week, driven primarily by seasonal tightening and broader market dynamics.
Gas Buddy says the markets will now begin reacting to this past weekend's U.S.-Iran attacks. Gasoline prices are poised to reach the $3 per gallon mark for the first time this year.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 5.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.94 per gallon. Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 9.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.80 per gallon. The national average price of diesel has increased 5.4 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.74 per gallon.
