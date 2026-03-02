UNDATED (WJON News) -- The national average price of gasoline has climbed for a fourth straight week, driven primarily by seasonal tightening and broader market dynamics.

Get our free mobile app

Gas Buddy says the markets will now begin reacting to this past weekend's U.S.-Iran attacks. Gasoline prices are poised to reach the $3 per gallon mark for the first time this year.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 5.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.94 per gallon. Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 9.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.80 per gallon. The national average price of diesel has increased 5.4 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.74 per gallon.