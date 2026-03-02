UNDATED (WJON News) -- The United States and Israel carried out air strikes on Iran over the weekend. Iran has also struck back, hitting targets in the Middle East. President Donald Trump has said the air strikes could last for several weeks.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei was killed over the weekend.

Get our free mobile app

Fluence Media Political Analyst Blois Olson says a prolonged war will impact the economy.

You're going to see gas prices go up, you're going to see some instability in the stock market. And this is on an already precarious economy. This could trigger a little deeper recession, and I think we're already seeing some signs of a small recession in Minnesota.

Read More: How U.S.-Iran Tensions Are Affecting Gas Prices |

Olson says how long the war goes on and the toll it takes on American soldiers will impact American sentiment on the conflict. Four U.S. soldiers have already been killed in air strikes.

If that number begins to rise, it will become unpopular very quickly. And if it becomes unpopular very quickly, it's going to put a lot of pressure on members of Congress and the Minnesota delegation.

In Minnesota's First Congressional District, Republican Brad Finstad could be in a close race for re-election if there is a prolonged, unpopular war. Olson says President Donald Trump's approval rating is already low, and it could go even lower.