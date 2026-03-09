Excitement Builds As Huskies Start NCAA Journey On Saturday

Kayden Kircher/SCSU

ST. CLOUD (WJON  News) -- The St. Cloud State University men's basketball team has punched its ticket to the NCAA Division II National Tournament.

The Huskies are the #4 Seed in the Central Region and will face the #5-seeded Missouri Western in the opening round.  SCSU has an overall record of 25-6, while Missouri Western is 21-11.

We know the Huskies will play on Saturday, but the time has not been announced yet. If they win, their second game will be on Sunday.

This is the first time St. Cloud has made it to the tournament since 2019.  They won the regular season championship in the NSIC, but needed an at-large bid to the tournament after coming up just short in the NSIC Tournament Championship game, losing to the University of Minnesota-Duluth.  The Bulldogs got the automatic bid and are seeded #8 in the Central Region.

During the season, St. Cloud State had an 18-game win streak, and they went undefeated at home.

In the most recent national poll, St. Cloud State University Men's Basketball was ranked #19 in the nation.

