The Minnesota State High School League Individuals Wrestling Championships wrapped up on Saturday. Area schools had a good showing with a lot of local wrestlers bringing home a title or a medal across all the classes.

Holdingford wrestlers brought home four medals with two championships and two 2nd place finishes. Masyn Patrick won at 152 pounds, and Jaxon Bartkowicz took the title at 215. Both Wyatt Pilarski and Simon Boeckman lost their title matches to finish 2nd at 127 and 172 pounds, respectively.

Eden Valley-Watkins Nick Becker won the 3rd place match at 285 pounds in Class A.

How did other area wrestlers do?

CLASS AA:

In Class AA, Becker had three wrestlers in title matches, with all losing out and having to settle for 2nd place. Harper Hamacher of Becker lost to another area wrestlers in, ROCORI's Trey Kraemer, at 107 pounds. Bennett Kujawa fell to Grand Rapids' Christian Jelle at 139 pounds. In the 145-pound title match, Simley's Jake Kos beat out the Bulldogs' Levi Thompson.

Ivan Petrich of Little Falls brought home gold for the Flyers by winning the 215-pound title.

CLASS AAA:

St. Cloud Crush's Sutton Kenning brought home the 215-pound championship.

GIRLS:

On the girls' side, Satell-St. Stephen's Chloe Wehry was victorious and won the 136-pound championship. Her teammate, Jaiden Schwegel, brought home bronze at 142 pounds.

ROCORI's Folake Olusesi won her third-place match at 190 pounds to bring home a medal as well.

Check out the recap below for how other area wrestlers fared at state and for the year.

PIERZ PIONEERS

The Pioneers defeated No. 9AA-ranked Perham in the quarter finals 24-23. In the semifinals, they were defeated by No. 3AA-ranked New Ulm 42-14. They defeated No. 6AA rivals Foley 29-22 to earn third-place Class AA honors in the state. Ryan Gruber (121) went 3-0, Easton Stangl-McCann (106) and Jayden Zajac (172/189) all went 2-1. The Pioneers had seven state qualifiers, and they earned one state medal. Jayden Zajac (172/46-7) earned sixth-place honors. Rylan Gruber (121/43-6), he went 1-2, Gauge Johnson (127/31-14) went 0-2, Carter Young (139/ 47-9)went 2-2, Link Toops (145/41-8) went 0-2, Henry Hoffman (285/36-16) went 2-2) and Easton Stangl-Cann (107/33-15) went 1-2.

FOLEY FALCONS

The Falcons defeated No. 5AA-ranked Scott West 44-15. In the semifinals, they were defeated by No. 1AA and eventually state champions Simley 50-14. They were defeated by No. 4AA-ranked rivals Pierz, 29-22, to earn fourth place in the state. Wyatt Wall (139) and William Gutormson (215) both went 3-0, and Hayden Ramsdell (121), Wyatt Britz (160), and Hunter Wilhelmi (152) all went 2-1. The Falcons had seven state qualifiers, but they did not earn any state tournament medals. Seth Ramsdell (127/23-7) went 0-2, Wyatt Wall (139/41-10) went 2-2, Jacob DesMarais (145/28-17) went 1-2, Hunter Wilhelmi (160/40-8) went 1-2, Teddy Rasmussen (172/33-5) went 2-2 and William Gutormson (189/43-9) went 2-3.

ANNANDALE/MAPLE LAKE LIGHTNING

The Lightning had three state qualifiers: Brayden Fobbe (127/30-8) went 1-2, Cassen Brumm (133/25-4) went 2-2, and Adam Klatt (285/16-2) went 1-2.

ALBANY HUSKIES

The Huskies had had two state qualifiers, Connor Plumski earned second-place state honors (42-3), and Bert Schulte (152) /went 0-2.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

The Storm had two state qualifiers, Carter Pesta (152/31-12), who went 1-2, and Jack Barz (172/39-5), who went 1-2.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs earned one state tournament medal; Tyson Meagher (107/47-3) earned second-place honors. Jamison Meagher (121/43-8) went 1-2, and Nolan Roberg (114/35-14) went 0-2.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

The Cubs had four state qualifiers, and they did earn one medal; Mark Schiefelbein (160/40-2) earned second-place honors. Garret Rosenow (215/25-12) went 1-2, Max Schiefelbein (121/25-18) went 0-2, and Keagan Inglett (107/8-18) went 0-2.

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS

The Jaguars earned one state tournament medal, and Noah Jensen (114/45-4) earned second-place honors.

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS

The Royals had two state qualifiers and earned one medal. Jake Leners (189/41-3) got second-place honors. Jackson Dietman (121/29-19) went 2-2 for a strong finish to his season.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

Minnesota-Born All Time NHL Scoring Leaders

Players Who Played For Vikings And Bears The Bears and Vikings met for the 129th time in 2025. Here is a brief summary of the rivalry. Gallery Credit: Dave Overlund