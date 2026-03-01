UNDATED (WJON News) -- The state of Minnesota is offering up a sweet adventure for the month of March. The state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering programs at five state parks to introduce people to the fun of making maple syrup.

What will I learn, and where are the programs being held?

The programs will show people how maple syrup is made, the equipment needed, and the processes used. You will learn how to identify the right kind of tree and tap it for sap, as well as how to boil the sap until it is sweet enough for breakfast.

The programs will be offered at:

Fort Snelling State Park on March 14, 15, and 29th.

Lake Bemidji State Park on March 14.

Nerstrand Big Woods State Park on March 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, and 29.

Whitewater State Park on March 7, 14, 21, and 28.

Wild River State Park on March 21, April 4, and April 11.

The maple syrup program is free to attend, but vehicle permits for parking are required. Parking permits are $7 per day, or $35 for the year. Some of the parks have space limitations, so advanced registration may be required.

