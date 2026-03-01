UNDATED (WJON News) -- March is Irish-American Heritage Month. A designation issued by Congress in 1991. According to the United States Census Bureau, 32.4 million people - or 9.5 percent - of the U.S. population claim Irish ancestry. Additionally, nearly 117,000 people living in the U.S. claim Ireland as their birthplace.

Whether you are among the residents who actually have Irish ancestors or you just like celebrating the holiday, there are plenty of ways to partake in St. Patrick's Day festivities in central Minnesota this month.

5K Run

The Pot O' Gold 5K Run is on Saturday, March 14th at Riverview Intermediate School in Sartell. The race starts at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $5 per person to enter.

The Irish Scamper in Maple Lake is on Saturday, March 14th at 11:00 a.m.

Parades

Stoney's St. Patty's Parade in Rockville is on Saturday, March 14th at 10:30 a.m.

The band Mystery Machine will play at Stoney's starting at 7:00 p.m.

The Maple Lake Parade in Maple Lake is on Saturday, March 14th at 1:30 p.m.

During the day, the Maple Lake Lions’ Club will serve Mulligan Stew and other refreshments at the American Legion Club.

The Pearl Lake Lodge Parade in Marty is on Saturday, March 21st at 1:00 p.m.

The band Pirates & Guitars will play from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Irish Pubs



O'Brien's Pub in Rice is planning special events from Friday, March 13th, through Tuesday, March 17th.

Olde Brick House in St. Cloud will have a pre-party on Saturday, March 14th, with live music at 5:30 p.m. On Tuesday, March 17th, Olde Brick House's live music schedule is from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. They'll also have food and beverage specials on both Saturday and Tuesday.

Jimmy's Pour House in Sauk Rapids is kicking off 49 years in business with its annual St. Patrick's Day party. On Tuesday, March 17th, they'll have live music from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. They'll also have food and drink specials.

Breweries

Pantown Brewing Company in St. Cloud on Saturday, March 14th, will have the band Mill Creek Irish starting at 6:00 p.m. Beer releases include Ruckus Irish Red and Shindy Dry Irish Stout.

Pub Crawl

St. Joseph is hosting its annual Pub Crawl on Saturday, March 14th, from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Stops include: Bad Habit Brewing Co., The LaPlayette, The Middy, St. Joe Legion, and Sal’s

Bappipers

The Central Minnesota Pipes & Drums will be popping up around central Minnesota. They say they'll be performing starting on Saturday, March 14th, through Tuesday, March 17th. Check their website for a full schedule.

