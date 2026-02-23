UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 12.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.71 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.2 cents per gallon, averaging $2.88. The national average price of diesel has increased 6.2 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.68 per gallon.

Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices continue to drift higher as crude oil trades near its highest level since last summer, driven by mounting geopolitical risk premiums tied to escalating tensions between the United States and Iran.