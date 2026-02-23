Minnesota Drivers Feel The Heat With Rising Gas Prices

Minnesota Drivers Feel The Heat With Rising Gas Prices

LorenzoPatoia

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 12.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.71 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.2 cents per gallon, averaging $2.88.  The national average price of diesel has increased 6.2 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.68 per gallon.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices continue to drift higher as crude oil trades near its highest level since last summer, driven by mounting geopolitical risk premiums tied to escalating tensions between the United States and Iran.

 

Minnesotans who played for the Vikings/in NFL

Native Minnesotans who played for their home state Vikings in the NFL, and Central Minnesotans who played in the NFL.

Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

 

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON