Todd County Crash Leaves One Driver Injured, Another Unharmed
STAPLES (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash involving a semi and a passenger vehicle.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 4:20 p.m. on Sunday on Highway 210 in Todd County near Staples.
A semi was going east on Highway 210 while a car was going south on County Road 21 then they collided at the intersection.
The driver of the car, 35-year-old James Criss of Bertha, was taken to Staples Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the semi, 32-year-old Brady Greenwaldt of Baxte,r was not hurt.
