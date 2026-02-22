Driver Dozes Off, Crashes On Highway 169 In Princeton
PRINCETON (WJON News) -- A pickup driver has been hospitalized after he allegedly fell asleep and crashed his vehicle.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday on Highway 169 in Princeton Township in Mille Lacs County.
Twenty-eight-year-old Conner Fillipi of Princeton was driving south on Highway 169 south of 55th Street when he fell asleep. The pickup went off the road and crashed into some trees. The pickup was pulling a trailer with a snowmobile and a portable fishhouse.
Fillipi was taken to M Fairview Health in Princeton with non-life-threatening injuries. Alcohol is not suspected, and he was wearing his seatbelt.
