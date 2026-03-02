ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Police Department is letting the community know about a Level Three Predatory Offender who is planning to move into the area.

Joseph Upshaw is moving into a residence in the 4800 block of Veterans Drive on Thursday. He has served his sentence.

In 1990 and 1996, Upshaw was convicted in separate incidents of abducting known women and holding them against their will. He engaged in sexual violence against one victim. He used force, a weapon, and threats of harm in his efforts to maintain control.

The St. Cloud Police Department will post a community notification video detailing information about Upshaw on the city's website.